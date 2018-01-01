Sam Rockwell amused by father's apparent defence of Three Billboards

Sam Rockwell was amused to find his father apparently defended his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on an online forum.

The actor portrays violent police officer Jason Dixon in Martin McDonagh's crime drama, about a mother, played by Frances McDormand, who rents three billboards to call attention to her daughter's unsolved murder.

Keen-eyed fans noted that "Pete Rockwell" left a positive comment on the message board section on a review of the film by Wesley Morris, who wrote that the movie seemed "weirdly benign" and was "contentious" on The New York Times' website last month (Jan18).

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (06Feb18), Sam appeared to confirm the suspicions of Internet users' when asked about the topic, and said, "I think that's him, I think that's my old man."

In the original post on the message board, Pete Rockwell commented, "I loved this movie, and intend to see it again. My son, Sam, won a Golden Globe for playing Jason Dixon. I think I would still love the movie if another actor had played Dixon...But not quite as much."

Sam's performance in the movie has won critical praise and seen him collect a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He's also been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, a category which includes his co-star Woody Harrelson, as well as Christopher Plummer, Richard Jenkins and Willem Dafoe.

And while host Jimmy noted that he was a favourite to win the Oscar, Sam thinks his "competitive" colleague Woody may take home the prize.

"Woody might take me out before," the 49-year-old smiled, adding that he has prepped some notes for an acceptance speech just in case. "I've been writing down stuff, little scribbles."