NEWS Miranda Kerr's pal predicted she would marry Evan Spiegel at their first meeting Newsdesk Share with :







A magazine editor predicted Miranda Kerr would marry Evan Spiegel on the night the pair met.



The Australian supermodel began dating the billionaire Snapchat co-founder in 2015, with the couple tying the knot in an intimate ceremony held in May 2017.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (06Feb18), Miranda shared that it was Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey who actually introduced her to Evan at a Louis Vuitton event, as she had a strong feeling that they would hit it off.



"It was a work dinner for me and he was friends with some of the people, and he was sat next to me. And I was like, 'Ohh, he's cute,'" she recalled. "And the lady next to me, Glenda Bailey, she was like, 'I bet you two are going to get married.' And I was like, 'What? We haven't even exchanged numbers or anything.' And we ended up exchanging numbers because we'd both bought properties in Los Angeles."



Glenda couldn't have been more accurate with her prediction, with Miranda currently expecting the pair's first child together, a sibling for her son from her marriage to actor Orlando Bloom, seven-year-old Flynn.



And the brunette beauty explained that her little boy was thrilled to learn that he will soon be a big brother, as he practically begged her to have a baby.



"He is very excited. Evan and I had been together for a while and (Flynn) was like, 'When (am I) going to have a baby brother or sister, and we were like, 'Look we've got to get married first.' So, the day after the wedding he comes running in and he's like, 'Mummy is it in there? And was like, 'Honey give it a minute,'" the 34-year-old laughed.



During her chat, Miranda also assured host Jimmy that her baby was "definitely planned" and explained that her beau would not be documenting her labour or delivery on Snapchat as he is a "very private man".

