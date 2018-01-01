Roman Polanski's underage sex victim blasts Quentin Tarantino

The woman who accused Roman Polanski of raping her as a child has taken aim at Quentin Tarantino for declaring she "wanted" to have sex with the Chinatown director.

Samantha Geimer hit headlines at the age of 13 after claiming Polanski assaulted her during a party at Jack Nicholson's house in Los Angeles in 1977.

Polanski was indicted on charges of rape, sodomy, and furnishing drugs to a minor, but was offered a deal from prosecutors and only pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor. However, he fled the U.S. while he was awaiting formal sentencing, and has been living in exile ever since.

On Monday (05Feb18), the case came under scrutiny again when audio footage from a 2003 interview Tarantino gave shock jock Howard Stern resurfaced online, and caused renewed outrage as the Inglourious Basterds director repeatedly defended Polanski's actions.

In the clip, Tarantino can be heard saying he doesn't consider Polanski a rapist, stating, "He had sex with a minor. That's not rape... He was guilty of having sex with a minor."

When Stern's co-host Robin Quivers interjects and insists Geimer "didn't want" to have sex with Polanski, Tarantino replied, "No, that was not the case at all. She wanted to have it and dated the guy..."

Geimer has now addressed the latest controversy, telling the New York Daily News, "He was wrong. I bet he knows it. I hope he doesn't make an a** of himself and keep talking that way."

Geimer, who has long forgiven Polanski for the reported incident, insists she is unfazed by Tarantino's old comments, but she hopes he's since had a change of heart: "I'm not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realises now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts," she said.

"He is obviously incorrect. Hopefully by now he knows that it didn't happen that way," she continued. "It's not a big deal to me what people think. It doesn't make a difference in my life. I know what happened. I do not need other people weighing in on what it's like getting raped at 13."

Tarantino's 2003 remarks were unearthed following a weekend (03-04Feb18) backlash against the filmmaker, after actress Uma Thurman accused him of mistreating her on the set of their 2003 crime thriller Kill Bill. The actress claimed she was left seriously injured in a car stunt-gone-wrong after the director forced her to get behind the wheel of an unsafe vehicle.

Tarantino subsequently admitted the botched stunt was "one of the biggest regrets of my life".