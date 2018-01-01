Nicole Eggert: 'Scott Baio has been harassing me over the phone'

Actress Nicole Eggert has accused her former Charles in Charge castmate Scott Baio of harassing her after she alleged he assaulted her.

Eggert, 46, has accused the 57-year-old of molesting her between the ages of 14 and 17, while they worked together on the U.S. sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1990.

She previously claimed the couple enjoyed a brief romance after the series ended, with Eggert losing her virginity to Baio, but in a series of Twitter posts last month (Jan18) and subsequent TV interviews, the actress confessed she was only 17 when they slept together.

Baio has vehemently denied her accusations, insisting she was 18 - the legal age of consent in California - by the time the show wrapped.

Nicole has now filed a police report against Baio, at his urging, and she claims she has been receiving harassing phone calls from him, in which he remains silent on the other line.

"He's harassing me by phone, he's called me at least 10 or 11 times," she told chat show The Talk on Wednesday (07Feb18). "He's not saying anything, he's staying completely silent. I'm now obviously not answering them (calls) because I'm not sure what the motive is behind that..."

Eggert explains she has forgiven Baio for what he allegedly did to her when she was a minor, but she wants him to admit to his actions.

"I want him to admit it, the power of 'I'm sorry' is amazing," she said. "I don't need (an apology) for me at this point. I forgive myself and I forgive him to move on and have peace, but the calling me a liar and the shaming and the slut shaming they are doing to me, that needs to stop.

"And I think the sooner you come clean, the sooner it goes away and you can move on with your lives..."

Baio has yet to comment on the new accusations.