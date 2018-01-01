Dakota Johnson was a speed 'maniac' on 50 Shades Freed set

Actress Dakota Johnson has been branded a "maniac" driver by co-star Jamie Dornan after speeding off during chase scenes in their new Fifty Shades of Grey sequel.

The stars reprise their roles as lead characters Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Freed, based on the erotic novels by E.L. James, and one sequence features Dakota behind the wheel of an Audi sports car as the movie couple discovers it's being followed.

Having to drive fast was no problem for the daughter of acting veterans Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and although she proved herself to be a skilled racer, daring Dakota had Jamie on the edge of his seat as she defied producers' requests to keep her speed at 50 miles-per-hour (80.5 kilometres-per-hour).

"She's a maniac at driving!" Jamie smiled on breakfast show Good Morning America. "She's a really good driver, but the first couple of times we did that (chase scene) and you sped off, they (producers) were like, 'Dakota, can you keep it at like, 50?' and she literally got to like, 120 in four seconds!"

Shrugging off her behaviour, she explained, "I grew up around a lot of dudes and a lot of motorcycles and cars. I like them."

In addition to indulging in her need for speed, Dakota and Jamie also enjoyed filming their characters' honeymoon scenes in France - because the on location shoot, which occurred towards the end of filming, felt more like a vacation.

"With a week in the south of France and a week in Paris... it was kind of, I think we had a bit of a holiday!" Jamie quipped.

Fifty Shades Freed, the last film in the franchise trilogy, hits theatres this week (ends09Feb18).