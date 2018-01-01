Alicia Vikander turned blue shooting Tomb Raider in freezing cold

Actress Alicia Vikander had to reshoot scenes for the new Tomb Raider movie after freezing temperatures turned her skin blue.

The Danish Girl star takes over the role of video game heroine Lara Croft in the franchise revamp, and while she was prepared for the physical aspects of the action film, she had no idea just how cold she would be during production, which began in South Africa and wrapped in England last year (17).

"Pain? Real. Water? Cold. Bruises and hits you just suck up," the Swedish beauty tells the New York Post's Cindy Adams. "The chill is the tough thing. When you reach hypothermia level, we had to reshoot because I turned too blue."

Despite the tough filming conditions, Vikander was thrilled to live out a childhood dream onscreen.

"I've dreamt since I was a kid to do a big action-adventure," she gushed. "At age eight, friends had a PlayStation and they played Lara Croft."

The Oscar winner takes over the iconic character from Angelina Jolie, who previously brought Lara to life in director Simon West's original 2001 movie adaptation.

This time around, Alicia worked with Roar Uthaug, the filmmaker behind 2015 tsunami thriller The Wave, and her death-defying stunts were really something to be proud of.

"Just like in The Wave, we have a lot of water sequences," Alicia told Entertainment Weekly last summer. "I spent my last two days of shooting in a tank and that was my 16th total day being fully drenched or submerged in the water.

"For one action scene, we used the London venue for Olympic rafting. They threw me down that river - with my hands tied - about 50 times. I didn't need to act, just react!"

Tomb Raider is set for release in March, 2018.