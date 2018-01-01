Hailey Baldwin praises Kylie Jenner for 'mature' way she handled pregnancy

Hailey Baldwin has praised Kylie Jenner for the "mature" way she handled her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter.

The 20-year-old reality star welcomed her first child, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on 1 February (18). Model Hailey is a close friend of Kylie's, and thinks the way she has dealt with becoming a mother can set an example for others.

"I'm super excited for her," Hailey told E! News. "I think that she's so awesome for doing this the way that she's done it. I think it was a really mature way for her to have handled this whole thing being 20 and welcoming a child into the world is not an easy thing for anybody, so I mean she's going to be the best mom ever."

Hailey's busy career means she has yet to meet baby Stormi, but she added that she "can't wait" to meet the tot. And when it comes to Kylie's maternal style, Hailey said her pal is a "very nurturing type of person".

Another person who thinks Kylie was born to be a mother is La La Anthony - a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight as she attended the amfAR Gala in New York on Wednesday night (07Feb18), La La said of the picture that Kylie shared of her newborn daughter: "The picture was absolutely gorgeous! The baby's name is absolutely amazing and I'm so happy for all of them. It's just an amazing time for the family, I'm happy for all of them."

The image of Stormi has become the most-liked picture ever on Instagram - beating Beyonce's pictorial announcement that she was pregnant with twins.

Kylie has remained silent since sharing the snap on Instagram, but sources close to the star have said she's revelling in first-time motherhood. According to TMZ.com, Stormi's nursery is entirely decked out with organic, eco-friendly and sustainable products, including a $3,500 (£2,500) changing table and a $400 (£288) organic crib mattress.