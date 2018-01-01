NEWS Brad Pitt involved in three-car crash Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Pitt was involved in a three-car crash in Los Angeles on Monday (05Feb18), but walked away from the fender bender uninjured.



According to reports, the 54-year-old actor crashed his Tesla into a Nissan, which then hit a Kia. Pictures have since emerged of the actor in the wake of the alleged incident, calmly exchanging information with the two other male drivers and taking snaps on his phone of the damage sustained in the prang.



After each of the three men had taken each other's details, they were seen shaking hands and smiling before carrying on with their days.



Images of the crash aftermath come as Brad and estranged wife Angelina Jolie filed court documents to extend the "temporary judge" overseeing their private divorce case, as they continue to discuss custody arrangements for their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as the division of their assets.



According to The Blast, the court agreed to let the private talks continue, with sources close to the case telling the website that "the talks have been very amicable, with both sides keeping their composure and negotiating peacefully".



Brad and Angelina split in 2016, and things became somewhat bitter in the initial stages of their split, with the actor investigated by child services following reports of an altercation with Maddox.



Brad was later cleared following the investigation, and told GQ Style in an interview last year that the incident had prompted both him and Angelina to embark on a more amicable way of sorting out their divorce.



"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," Brad told the magazine. "And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, “No one wins in court - it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.



‘And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that."

