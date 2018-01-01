NEWS Deadpool 2 director David Leitch eyed for Fast and Furious spin-off Newsdesk Share with :







Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has raced into pole position to direct the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off movie.



The popular action franchise has so far spawned 10 films, including short film Los Bandoleros and 2006's Tokyo Drift, which didn't star any of the original cast in leading roles.



Dwayne Johnson's character Hobbs is being given his own movies within the Fast world, with insiders claiming stuntman-turned-filmmaker Leitch is set to direct the first feature.



Sources have told Deadline that John Wick co-director Leitch is the frontrunner, with regular Fast writer Chris Morgan providing the script.



On IMDB, the film is billed as Hobbs and Shaw, which also references Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw, and is slated for release in July 2019.



The film itself has caused tensions between some of the Fast cast, especially Tyrese Gibson who has publicly fallen out with Johnson over the spin-off, blaming his decision to star in a solo movie for pushing back plans for Fast 9.



"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter - I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about - I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages - #FastFamily is just that a family... We don't fly solo (sic)," Gibson blasted in September (17).



"I'm simply trying to reach him cause he won't call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can't let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date (sic)."

