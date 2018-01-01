Armie Hammer signs on to star in New Orleans-set thriller

Armie Hammer has signed on to headline a new thriller set in New Orleans.

After winning acclaim for his performance in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe, the actor has landed another dramatic part.

Armie has made a deal to front a yet to be titled feature from Annapurna Pictures, the co-producer of films such as Foxcatcher and Phantom Thread, according to Variety.

British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, who helmed 2016 horror movie Under the Shadow, will write and direct the project, while executives at Annapurna, Two & Two Pictures and AZA Films, will produce.

Details about the plot of the film are being kept under wraps, but the movie is set to follow a bartender whose life starts to unravel as a series of disturbing and inexplicable events happen after he picks up a phone left behind at his bar. It is set to be released in March 2019.

In other casting news, it was reported by Deadline on Tuesday (07Feb18) that Willem Dafoe is in talks to star in The Lighthouse, a thriller to be written and directed by The Witch filmmaker Robert Eggers. Marking his second gig since he was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Florida Project, Willem is set to play an ageing lighthouse keeper, with the film to be shot in Nova Scotia.

The 62-year-old recently completed a deal to appear in Motherless Brooklyn, a crime-drama based on Jonathan Lethem's book, and also featuring Bruce Willis and Edward Norton.

Meanwhile, Mira Sorvino and Val Kilmer have been cast in Riptide, a crime film from Shaun Hart that tells of the two sons of a drug trafficker. They will join Michael Chiklis, Chace Crawford, and Jana Kramer in the movie.