Rose Byrne jokes her son resembles Jeff Sessions

Rose Byrne is certain her infant son resembles U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Australian actress and her actor partner Bobby Cannavale welcomed baby Rafa last November (17), a sibling for their two-year-old son Rocco. But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (07Jan18), Rose divulged that her "bambino" doesn't take after either of his parents as yet, and actually looks a bit like 71-year-old Sessions.

"The baby, you know, it's weird," she said. "He looks a little like Jeff Sessions. It's more like he's got this expression, that quizzical look that Jeff Sessions has."

Rose went on to explain that Rafa is a "gorgeous" baby, and has a contrasting personality to his older brother. In fact, she believes he might be the more dramatic out of the two.

"He's pretty fiery, he gets geed up pretty quickly. He'll just be chilled out then he'll be like yell and lose it. Whereas Rocco, my elder boy, is pretty chilled out, more like me," the 38-year-old shared.

During the interview, Rose also took the time to make an apology to bosses at car rental company Rent-a-Wreck. The star spoke disparagingly about the Ford Festiva she hired from them when she first moved to Los Angeles on her last appearance on the late-night talk show and was sent a letter from representatives a short time later.

"They just were hurt. They were in a lot of pain about it, their feelings were really hurt and I was little confused to be honest," she explained. "I'm sorry that I hurt your feelings, I hope I didn't cause any damage to the business."