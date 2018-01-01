Angelina Jolie's advice to daughters: 'It's your mind that will define you'

Angelina Jolie is raising her children to recognise the importance of standing up for others.

The Oscar-winning actress and activist was interviewed by former Secretary of State John Kerry for the March issue of Elle magazine, to discuss her ongoing campaign against the use of sexual violence as a tool of war and how women and men can work together to advance women’s rights.

In the course of the discussion, she touched on the advice she has given her daughters Vivienne, 9, Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13.

“I tell my daughters, ‘What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and make-up. It’s your mind that will define you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living’,” the Salt actress told Kerry. "

The actress-turned-director, who is the cover star of the magazine, further discussed her work with refugees and her organisation Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, which she founded six years ago. Both evidence that she practices what she preaches when it comes to standing up for others.

"I think of how hard women fought to get us to where we are today," mused the 42-year-old. "Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world."

And for the mother of six, urging world leaders to act against the constant violence many women face is her way of showing that solidarity.

"When it comes down to it, we still treat violence against women as a lesser crime," she sighed. "In some countries, sexual violence is less of a taboo discussion. It’s something more people expect their leaders to act on."