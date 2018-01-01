Alicia Vikander 'more happy and content than ever' following Michael Fassbender wedding

Alicia Vikander is "more happy and content" than she's ever been now she's married to Michael Fassbender.

The Danish Girl actress married the X-Men star in a small, private ceremony in Ibiza in October (17), and they celebrated their nuptials with a honeymoon in Italy.

The couple is notoriously private, but when asked about married life during her cover interview for American Vogue magazine, Alicia opened up, saying, "I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been," before clarifying, "The happy-and-content thing, that's talking about my private life."

The 29-year-old explained that it was very important for their wedding to be a discreet affair with only a small group of friends and family.

"It's not about being secretive," she said. "It's just about choosing the few things that you keep private."

The Swedish actress has been on a break for the past five months, and during that time Alicia and Michael decided to settle down in Lisbon, Portugal, which she says is similar to the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Williamsburg. She also notes another celebrity who recently moved to the city, adding, "And apparently Madonna moved there."

The couple met on the set of romance drama The Light Between Oceans and have been dating since 2014. When asked if they would ever work together again, she says they would if the right project came along.

"I think he's one of the absolute best actors I've worked with," she gushed. "Of course he'd done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, 'I'm stuck; what should I do?' and I would say, 'You're asking me?' That was such a sweet thing.

"Life is about a lot more than work, but if it's also your biggest passion, of course it's something you enjoy talking about."

Alicia is now back at work promoting Tomb Raider, in which she stars as Lara Croft, a role previously played by Angelina Jolie. She spent six months shooting the action movie in South Africa and Michael was around the set often, with her co-star Dominic West telling Vogue he spent his downtime surfing with the Irish star.