Andrew Garfield hasn't ruled out future gay romance

Actor Andrew Garfield would be open to a same-sex relationship if he ever found himself attracted to another man.

The Amazing Spider-Man star, who previously dated Oscar winner Emma Stone, has only romanced women to date, but he prefers to adopt a more relaxed approach towards his sexuality.

"Up until this point, I've only been sexually attracted to women," he tells OUT Magazine. "My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge.

"I think most people - we're intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass - I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time."

However, if pressed, he identifies as "heterosexual", and Andrew admits his personal sexual preference had him a little apprehensive about tackling the role of gay character Prior Walter in the recent London stage production of Angels in America, which is based in the 1980s, during the AIDS crisis.

"Being someone who identifies that way, and who's taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, 'Am I allowed to do this?'," he queried.

Andrew appears to have since been put at ease as he prepares to transfer Angels in America to the Broadway stage, with previews of the Tony Kushner play due to begin later this month (Feb18).

His comments about sexuality emerge months after Garfield caused controversy by claiming he was "gay man right now, just without the physical act," as he starred in the British production last summer (17).

He subsequently apologised for causing offense to members of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) community, insisting his remarks had been "twisted" and "taken out of context".