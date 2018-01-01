Christopher Nolan is cheering on his Academy Award competitors

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is quite fond of the directors he is competing against at the Oscars this year.

The Brit's World War Two epic Dunkirk landed him a Best Director nomination at the 90th Academy Awards, where he is facing off against Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread) and Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water).

But Nolan admits he isn't feeling too competitive when it comes to landing the trophy on the big night.

"All of the films are just incredible work, and I’m very proud to be amongst (sic) these guys," the director gushed, noting he has forged relationships with his colleagues at events in the past. "I’ve known Guillermo for years. Paul, I’ve known for some time. We’ve bonded over the state of the world’s celluloid and trying to maintain infrastructure. He’s been a very important ally in that, so we’ve helped each other out with that, over the years.

"(Greta and Jordan), I just met at the DGA for that incredible panel. That was a really fun occasion."

Nolan is happy to see his work gaining such high accolades because he feared going forward with Dunkirk, which is also up for Best Picture at the Oscars, due to the 1940 battle's historical importance.

"It was very daunting, for a British person to take on this story. It’s a story we grow up knowing," he noted. "It’s part of the national spirit. We talk about the Dunkirk spirit. It’s sacred ground. To a certain extent, you have to put that out of your mind and just try to do the best job you can, but there’s a moment where I was privileged to be able to sit with some of the veterans who had actually been there. There are very few of them left and they’re in their late ‘90s now, and that came with a very heavy sense of responsibility."

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place in Hollywood on 4 March (18).