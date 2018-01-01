Yara Shahidi considering deferring college for another year

Teen actress Yara Shahidi is reportedly contemplating putting her college plans on hold for another year as she juggles higher education with her TV success.

The Black-ish star announced she had accepted a place at the prestigious Harvard University last year (17), but wouldn't be enrolling in the Massachusetts college until the autumn of 2018.

Yara's decision to defer her studies came as she prepared to start work on Grown-ish, a spin-off of her hit family sitcom, which debuted on U.S. network Freeform in January (18).

Producers have already picked up another 20-episode order, and now the high demand for more Grown-ish instalments has forced the 17-year-old to rethink her college break, according to news show Entertainment Tonight.

"Everybody from the writers to the production understands how much I value my education and we're doing our best to figure out how we want to make it work, but I feel pretty lucky to be able to make a commitment to a school... and to a show," she told Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday (07Feb18), as part of the Oprah's Super Soul Conversations event in New York. "I'm doing my best to figure it all out."

The news comes shortly after Yara, whose college recommendation letters included one from former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed she had chosen to do a double major in social studies and African-American studies, in the hopes of setting herself up for a future career as a politician.

"I describe my future as being policy-adjacent, just in that I would like to be next to Capitol Hill (where the U.S. Congress is located), but not on it," she told The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, "and so the major that I'm doing... with that, the goal is to either go into the non-profit space or something along those lines that can help influence our political system without being in our political system."