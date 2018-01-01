Chris Hemsworth: 'Assembling for Marvel class photo felt like being at Academy Awards'

Chris Hemsworth compared assembling with his peers for a giant class photo to celebrate Marvel Studios' 10-year anniversary to attending the Oscars.

The 34-year-old actor, who has become synonymous with his Thor role in the Marvel movies, was just one of the 80 actors and filmmakers who united for the snap, taken in October (17) on the Atlanta set of Avengers: Infinity War.

"It felt like being at the Academy Awards or something. Every person had been in one or all of my favourite films," Chris said in a behind-the-scenes video of the picture being created released by Disney.

Chris sat almost directly behind Robert Downey Jr. for the picture, but the Iron Man star admitted he was unsure why he had been given such a prominent position in the set-up.

"I literally am dead-centre in the front row and I’m looking around going, ‘Any one of these people could be dead-centre'," Robert mused.

He wasn't the only member of the picture to be somewhat star-struck, however. Don Cheadle, who stars as War Machine in the Iron Man films, laughed: "There’s a ton of fan-boying and fan-girling going on in that room with each other."

As well as Chris, Robert and Don, other stars posing in the picture included Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Danai Gurira, William Hurt, Karen Gillan, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Dave Bautista, Michael Pena, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Laurence Fishburne, Sebastian Stan, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hayley Atwell, Vin Diesel, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeff Goldblum.

In addition, Stan Lee, James Gunn and Ryan Coogler, who have all been instrumental behind the camera in creating some of the biggest and most successful movies in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), featured in the image.

The photo release kicked off the start of Marvel's 10-Year Sweepstakes, which will see a winner selected each week to win an "Ultimate Marvel Fan Prize" - involving a visit to the Captain Marvel set and a tour of Marvel Studios.