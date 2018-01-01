Brody Jenner 'didn't know' Kylie Jenner was pregnant

Brody Jenner had no idea half-sister Kylie Jenner was pregnant.

The 20-year-old welcomed daughter Stormi Webster, her first child with rapper Travis Scott, on 1 February (18). Her pregnancy had been heavily speculated but the reality star kept it to herself, only confirming the news after she had given birth.

Only a small group of family and friends knew her pregnancy news, and it seems her half-brother Brody wasn't let in on the secret, as he told a TMZ reporter on Thursday (08Feb18) that he had no idea about it.

"Well, to be honest, I didn't even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy," he confessed. "Now I found out and for sure, would love to see her."

Brody, who has the same father as Kylie, explained that they haven't seen much of each other because the beauty mogul has been so busy.

When asked how long it's been, he replied, "A couple of years maybe, a year and half, it's been a long time man", and said he didn't know why.

When the reporter asked if he would like to rekindle their relationship, the 34-year-old replied, "The relationship's always been there, but you know, they're busy. It is what it is... I would love to meet the baby."

Kylie announced the arrival of her daughter in a note on Instagram and accompanied it with an 11-minute video which documented her pregnancy and included her family members and friends.

However, Kylie and Brody's father Caitlyn Jenner was notably absent from the video, sparking rumours that they had become estranged, but Caitlyn later assured fans they were on speaking terms by posting a gushing tribute on Instagram.

The tot's birth was registered on Thursday, and the birth certificate is already doing the rounds online, showing that the newborn does not have a middle name.