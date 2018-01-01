Kris Jenner confronted Scott Disick over teenage girlfriend

Kris Jenner was forced to swallow her criticism of Scott Disick's romance with teen model Sofia Richie, because she was also a teenager when she began dating her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

Scott, who shares three young children with Kris' eldest child, Kourtney Kardashian, raised eyebrows in September (17) when the 34-year-old was reported to have embarked on a relationship with Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter.

They soon confirmed the rumours with coupled-up photos on social media, and in a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, set to air in the U.S. on Sunday (11Feb18), family matriarch Kris is featured confronting Scott about the controversial romance.

"What's going on? Are you dating?" Kris asks as she grills Scott about his love life.

Admitting he is seeing someone, he responds, "Yeah. It's something new," acknowledging he is "going steady" with Sofia.

"Wait, so how old is she?" Kris quizzes, before referring to her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. "Because I really don't know. Is she Kylie's age? 20?"

After Scott reveals his new girlfriend is 15 years his junior, Kris reasons with him, recalling how young she had been when she first stepped out with her attorney ex, who she wed in 1978.

"OK, so I was 17 and Robert was 12 years older," she says, prompting Scott to point out she would have been under 18, California's legal age of consent, at the time.

"You were underage, she (Sofia) is not," Scott remarks, leaving Kris smiling as she quips, "Touché!"

The candid chat emerges almost three months after the teen's dad, legendary singer Lionel, expressed his doubts the relationship would last.

"I'm scared to death about anybody dating anybody," he told Life & Style in November (17). "But, c'mon, she's 19. She's going to go take the turn and get through it and come out the other side... It will (run its) course itself."

Meanwhile, Scott isn't the only one choosing to date a younger lover - his 38-year-old ex, Kourtney, has been romancing model 24-year-old Younes Bendjima after meeting in Paris, France in October, 2016.

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.