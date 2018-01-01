Rob Delaney mourns death of two-year-old son

Actor Rob Delaney has lost his two-year-old son Henry to brain cancer.

The Catastrophe star made the tragic announcement on Facebook on Friday (09Feb18), noting little Henry suffered from the illness for over a year before his death.

"I have very sad news. My two and a half year year (sic) old son Henry has passed away," he wrote in the heartbreaking post. "Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January."

Henry was the youngest of three children Rob shares with his wife of 11 years, who he has yet to name publicly.

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course," the post continued. "Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals.

"His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound."

Delaney signed off his moving message by thanking the doctors who fought to save Henry's life and asked fans to donate to the Rainbow Trust and Noah's Ark, two charities that specialise in providing care to sick children.

"Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much," the actor concluded.