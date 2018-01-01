David Oyelowo promises loads of laughs with new film Gringo

David Oyelowo has promised his new film Gringo will be jam-packed with laughs.

Directed by Nash Edgerton, the upcoming movie explores businessman Harold Soyinka's battle for survival, as played by the British-Nigerian actor, when he finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal.

Described as an action-comedy, Oyelowo was intrigued by the project from the start.

"I laughed my head off reading it. It was very much not written with someone like me in mind," he told Total Film magazine. "But I thought, 'There is something I can bring to this.' So, I posited the idea of playing the role as a Nigerian immigrant, which just really opened up the film for us."

Oyelowo has recently starred in more serious films, including portraying Martin Luther King Jr. In 2014's Selma, as well as parts in The Butler and A United Kingdom. But while he was excited to show off his action skills in Gringo, he suffered from food poisoning early on in the shoot, leading to some particularly awkward moments.

"The day after the worst of it, I have a scene in which I’m in a car crash, and we had rigged a camera onto a car that was effectively attached to a giant hamster wheel. So, this thing spun me around as if I was in a washing machine. It's the worst thing you could imaginably do after having food poisoning," the 41-year-old shared.

Gringo also features appearances from Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley. And while Edgerton is keeping plot details under wraps, he has divulged that the film draws on the style of popular films from the 1980s.

"(They) had a bit of danger in them. I wanted that kind of feeling. I liked the idea of having dramatic actors play these characters, so the humour comes out of the situations," he added.