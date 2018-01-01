Black Panther stars slam 'hateful' online smear campaign

Chadwick Boseman and his Black Panther co-stars have slammed an online campaign seeking to sabotage reviews of the movie.

A now-defunct Facebook group called Down with Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys recently made unsubstantiated claims that the film studio manipulated the press to generate negative coverage of Warner Bros.' DC films, including Batman v Superman, and Justice League.

They had reportedly planned to flood Rotten Tomatoes with poor audience scores, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boseman, who plays the title character in Marvel's hotly-anticipated superhero movie, has now spoken out against the group.

"I definitely thought about it, and I think you don't really know how big of an impact that's going to be," he told The Associated Press on Friday (09Feb18). "So, whatever they do online doesn't really matter."

Rotten Tomatoes spoke out against the group and Facebook intervened, deactivating the group page earlier this month (Feb18).

And Boseman's co-star Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the superhero movie, slammed the alt-right group.

"Shame on them," she said. "Everybody is just focused forward. Those people are at the back."

Representatives at the movie review aggregation website released a statement after the group was removed, and said the company was firmly against "hate speech".

"We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans' diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech," they said. "Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible."

The movie, directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis, has a 98 per cent positive rating. Out of 90 critic reviews, only two were negative.

Black Panther is set to hit cinemas from 16 February.