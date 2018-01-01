Jamie Dornan shot full-frontal nudity scenes for Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Freed director James Foley did originally have leading man Jamie Dornan appear fully nude in some scenes.

The Northern Irish actor reprises his role as Christian Grey in the sexy film saga, with Dakota Johnson playing his love interest Anastasia Steele.

While Dornan recently explained that the third instalment of the series didn't require him to completely strip off, filmmaker Foley has now divulged that they did, in fact, experiment with the idea during the shoot.

"There were actually scenes that we shot where it was (full-frontal nudity)," Foley told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere in Paris. "(Dornan and I) never talked about (having him show more). But in the final cut, I'm being totally honest, it just didn't come off... Full-frontal would have been a kind of deliberate cut, to see that for no reason.

"There's plenty of dailies (tapes of unedited footage) where he's on, but it just didn't make the final cut. For dramatic reasons."

The 35-year-old actor, who did flash his penis during a montage in the first movie, Fifty Shades of Grey, believes the final film "didn't need" more nudity from him.

"I feel like if it serves a story to see more, then I am all for it. If I don't think it adds anything or I don't deem it to be necessary to move the story along, then I don't think you need to see that part of me, or that part of Dakota," he told the publication. "It just becomes sort of gratuitous if we don't need it."

Several of the scenes in the trilogy required Johnson to go topless. And while she underwent "serious psychological preparation" for some of the racier moments, the 28-year-old was always put at ease by her co-star.

"Luckily, Jamie and I were so comfortable with each other and it felt safe and protected, but it's still an environment that's scary," she said.