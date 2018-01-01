NEWS Idris Elba engaged Newsdesk Share with :







Idris Elba is engaged to marry his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre.



The Luther actor got down on one knee and proposed to Sabrina onstage at the Rio Cinema in London ahead of a cast and crew screening of his directorial debut Yardie on Saturday (10Feb18).



"Another @riocinema first!" representatives for the venue wrote on Twitter. "Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie."



Audience members also confirmed the news on Twitter, with one writing, "At cast & crew screening of @YARDIES & @IdrisElba just proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina!! Too cute," while another posted, "At cast & crew screening of YARDIES & Idris Elba just proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina!! Big Congrats !!"



The couple has yet to confirm the news themselves.



The 45-year-old made his romance with Sabrina, a 29-year-old model, official in September (17) when they made their red carpet debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and at the premiere of his movie Molly's Game.



The British actor has been married twice before - to make-up artist Hanne Norgaard, who he divorced in 2003, and real estate attorney Sonya Nicole Hamlin.



He told Essence magazine in July (17) that he had given up on marriage after two failed attempts.



"Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so," he said. "Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling."



Idris has a 15-year-old daughter, named Isan, from his marriage to Norgaard, and he shares a three-year-old son, called Winston, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth, who he split from in 2016.

