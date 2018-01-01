Drew Barrymore had a miserable experience on dating app

Drew Barrymore is trapped on a dating app after signing on for fun during a plane flight.

The actress has been single since splitting from her third husband Will Kopelman, who she divorced in 2016, and after learning friends had found success on dating apps, Drew decided to give it a go, confessing she has always wondered what type of guy technology would set her up with.

"Ever since I was a teenager and was excited about the idea of dating, I always have fantasised about having a blind date," the Charlie's Angels star tells TV host Ellen DeGeneres, "so when the whole dating app (thing) started... I remember eHarmony was like, 'Answer 25 questions and we will place you with someone'.

"One night I was flying home by myself and I was like, 'Screw it, I'm gonna fulfill my fantasy and go on a dating app', so I went on and no one responded. One guy wrote, 'What is someone like you doing on an app like this', and I was like, 'Is that a compliment and an insult?'"

She replied to another user's response but didn't get a reply back and a third potential suitor opted to take a vacation when he and Drew were trying to set up a date, prompting the actress to sign off the app - or at least she thought she had.

"I'm with my children's father (Kopelman)... and he walks in as he goes, 'Why are you on (celebrity dating app) Raya?' and I was like, 'How do you know? I was on it for four days...' He goes, 'Because I just saw your profile; it came up on my phone'," she recalls, before lamenting: "I'm still on it. I'm still trying to get off of it!"