Martin Freeman happy to re-team with Andy Serkis in Black Panther

Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis became firm friends on the set of Black Panther.

The English actors previously worked together on Peter Jackson's fantasy franchise The Hobbit, and have reunited for Marvel's newest flick.

Joining an all-star cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, Martin has explained that it was nice to be able to have a connection with someone before shooting began.

"Yeah, I think it might do, yeah. Certainly, I'm getting on with everyone very well. I think Andy is the only person, really, who I knew. But Andy, he is a friend," he said, according to Slash Film. "He wasn't just someone I worked with, like we became friends. So that's been really nice, having him here as well.

"I think the few English people have been going, 'All right, yeah, right.' A couple of the main cast have been English guys and Letitia, the English girl. So yeah, that's been nice too. We're actors, there's always only six degrees of separation from everyone you know. But yeah, I think there are, certainly as far as Ryan (Coogler, director) is concerned, there's a few threads from his previous films as well, which I'm sure they're there for a reason, you know, yeah."

Ryan previously directed Michael in Creed and Fruitvale Station. In the film, Martin plays Everett K. Ross, an ally to Black Panther, played by Chadwick, who Martin has described as having "moments of comedy, he has moments of levity, and there was humour there. But that's not his purpose in this movie".

Black Panther hits cinemas from 13 February.