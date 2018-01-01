Saoirse Ronan: ‘Lady Bird is the first film I can watch myself in’

Saoirse Ronan enjoyed watching herself in Lady Bird despite usually avoiding seeing herself on the big screen.

The actress bagged the lead role in director Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age film and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at this year’s ceremony (18).

Though the 23-year-old received critical acclaim for her performances in other movies such as Brooklyn and Atonement, Saoirse has revealed that her viewing experience of Gerwig’s personal film is her most positive to date.

“I watched the movie for the first time last week, and it’s the only time I’ve ever been able to watch anything I’ve been in and not totally hate myself afterwards,” she admitted in an interview with Britain’s Total Film magazine. “(Playing a version of Gerwig) gives it more weight for sure. You know you’re stepping into something that really means a great deal.”

Gerwig wanted to make a film about her home and, like the protagonist, the Frances Ha director also attended an all-girls Catholic school when she was younger. However, Gerwig went on to explain that there are also plenty of differences between herself and the character.

“I never made anyone call me by another name, and I never dyed my hair red,” she told the publication. “I was much more of a rule-follower and a people-pleaser. Writing Lady Bird and having Saoirse embody her... I wish I could have been that cocky and brave.”

“I was a people-pleaser but I always had a feistiness to go with it,” added Saoirse. “Lady Bird is who I wanted to be when I was 17. She’s not aware of how f**king brave and cool she is.”

The film has been nominated for five Oscars, with both Saoirse and Gerwig in the running for individual awards.