NEWS Kim Cattrall slams 'cruel' Sarah Jessica Parker after brother's death Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Cattrall has accused Sarah Jessica Parker of "exploiting" the recent death of her brother.



Hours after Cattrall pleaded for help in finding her missing brother Chris Cattrall, she sadly announced in an Instagram post that he had been found dead in Alberta, Canada on 4 February (18).



After learning of the tragedy, Parker wrote a supportive comment on her Sex and the City co-star's social media post, and stated, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."



Their fellow actress Cynthia Nixon also commented on the Instagram post, and it appeared that Cattrall had accepted her former colleagues' condolences, despite alleging they were not friends in an interview with Piers Morgan last year (17).



However, Cattrall sent a public message to Parker on Saturday (10Feb18), and fiercely told her: "You are not my friend."



"My Mom asked me today "When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone (sic)?" Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona," Cattrall wrote.



She shared the post alongside a screenshot of a message that stated, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."



Cattrall also included a link to a Page Six article titled, Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed Sex and the City, that was published in October last year (17).



Parker has claimed she reached out to the 61-year-old after the news of her brother's death, and told Extra on Thursday (08Feb18) she "rang and texted" her TV co-star when she heard he had gone missing.



"When I learned he passed I reached out. I can't imagine what it's like for her right now. I can't begin to know how her family is managing such a loss. We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she's asked for," she said.



Parker is yet to respond to Cattrall's latest comments.

