Ryan Reynolds urges fans to donate to charity in honour of Rob Delaney's son

Ryan Reynolds has asked his fans to donate to a children's charity following the death of Rob Delaney's two-year-old son.

The Deadpool star was among many celebrities who paid tribute to Henry Delaney, who died last month (Jan18), after a battle with cancer.

Delaney announced the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post on Friday (09Feb18), and revealed his son had been diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after his first birthday.

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course," the Catastrophe star wrote. "Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals... Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much."

Delaney asked his fans and followers on social media to donate to the Rainbow Trust and Noah's Ark, two charities that specialise in providing care to sick children.

And on Saturday (10Feb18), Reynolds also urged his nearly 10 million Twitter followers to pay it forward in honour of Henry.

"Words fail in comparison to what my friend @robdelaney experienced. I'm making a donation to Rainbow Trust in Henry's memory. If you're inclined, you can too," the father-of-two wrote, and included a link to the charity.

Mindy Kaling, who welcomed daughter Katherine in December (17), tweeted: "Rob, my heart is broken for you and your family. All my love to you."

Dwayne Johnson also sent a tribute to the comedian and his family, and wrote: "Stay strong my friend. My ohana (family) sends our love and light to you and your ohana."

Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad tweeted: "Words cannot begin to express my deepest condolences to @robdelaney and his family on their unimaginable loss. Sending thoughts, prayers, and endless love."

On Saturday, the Rainbow Trust thanked those who had donated in their hundreds in memory of Rob's son with a message posted on Twitter.

"We are hugely grateful and overwhelmed by the generosity of those donating in Henry's name. Your support means we are able to help more families like the Delaney's when they need us most. Thank you so very much," they wrote.