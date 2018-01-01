Gabrielle Union dreams up baby and Peru trip on annual vision board

Actress Gabrielle Union is hoping for baby news and a trip to Peru this year so she can tick the remaining items off her ongoing bucket list.

The Bad Boys II star kicks off every year by creating a vision board full of images of things she wants to achieve, visit, create or enjoy throughout the next 12 months, and she admits she successfully ticks off most of the things she pastes.

But there have been a few holdovers on her 2018 board.

"Some of the pictures on my first one (vision board) were of a haircare line, Kenya, and a Clearblue pregnancy test," she tells Redbook magazine. "As goals manifest, I’ve been able to look at my boards and say, ‘Damn, I put in a lot of work and deserve it’.

"That’s helped me to stop feeling suspicious of joy (and) to not sabotage some­thing before I’ve had a chance to do it because I assume I’ll be rejected."

"The only things that have not come to pass are a cosmetics line, Machu Picchu (ancient site in Peru), and a baby. I’ve had the positive stick, but also a number of miscarriages, so maybe I just have to go more specific and show a woman with a human being traveling through her orifices. I’ll put those things back on this year’s board and see what happens."

Meanwhile, Union is stepmum to basketball star Dwyane Wade's children from his first marriage to Siohvaughn Funches. Wade also raises a nephew, Dahveon, who is the son of his sister Deanna and has a four-year-old son from his romance with longtime friend Aja Metoyer.

Wade and Union became engaged in December 2013.

