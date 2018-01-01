Rose McGowan pays tribute to former manager

Rose McGowan has paid tribute to her former manager Jill Messick, blaming disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for her death.

The 50-year-old executive, who suffered severe depression for decades, took her own life on Wednesday (07Feb18), after becoming embroiled in Rose's sexual assault battle with the producer.

Messick was representing Rose at the time the actress alleges she was raped by Weinstein at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

McGowan took to social media on Saturday (10Feb18) to offer her condolences to Messick's family, who claim the former Charmed star's feud with the movie producer ended her life.

“May your family find some measure of solace during this pain,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram. "May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars. That one man (Weinstein) could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both."

According to her family, Messick was devastated after Weinstein's lawyer released an email, in which she defended the movie mogul.

But they also singled out McGowan, claiming she made "inaccurate accusations and insinuations" against her late manager, and revealing Messick chose not to speak out, so as not to take attention away from victims of sexual harassment and assault.

McGowan allegedly confided in Messick after meeting with Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival, where she alleges he assaulted her in a hot tub, and the manager immediately reported the incident to her bosses.

In October (17), the New York Times reported that McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following the alleged encounter, but Messick’s family says the deal was negotiated without the manager’s knowledge.

“At that time, all Jill knew was that the matter was settled and that Rose continued making films with the Weinstein,” the family told The Hollywood Reporter. “She never knew any details until recently, when Rose elected to make them public.”

Last month (Jan18), Weinstein’s lawyers released an email, in which Messick said McGowan had told her she got into the hot tub with Weinstein “consensually” but “regretted” it. Her family says the document was released without Messick’s consent.

"Harvey’s desperate attempt to vindicate himself, was devastating for her. It broke Jill," the family said.

Weinstein maintains he never forced anyone to have sex with him.