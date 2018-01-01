New York Attorney General goes to war with The Weinstein Company

New York prosecutors have filed a civil rights suit against The Weinstein Company, claiming executives failed to protect staff from disgraced producer and former CEO Harvey Weinstein.

More than 80 women have come forward with accusations of misconduct, harassment, sexual abuse, and even rape against Weinstein, who denies having non-consensual relations with anyone.

But, following a four-month investigation by New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and his officials, including an "exhaustive review of company records and emails", action has been taken against The Weinstein Company, Weinstein, and his brother Bob.

In a statement, Schneiderman says: "Every New Yorker has a right to a workplace free of sexual harassment, intimidation, and fear."

The Weinstein Company bosses have reportedly held discussions with investors over a possible sale of the production firm the Weinstein brothers created.

Schneiderman insists that "perpetrators" and "enablers" at the company will not be "unjustly enriched" by any sale, adding executives "must ensure that victims will be compensated".

Harvey Weinstein resigned from the TWC board shortly after exposes detailing decades of alleged sexual misconduct was published by The New York Times and The New Yorker last year (Oct17).

His former company is accused of violating gender discrimination laws.

Schneiderman claims Bob Weinstein and the rest of the board of directors at the company were complicit in Harvey's alleged sexual activity by ignoring credible evidence presented to them.

He has called on the company bosses to release any employee or former employee from non-disclosure agreements they may have signed, allowing them to speak freely about their experiences at the firm.