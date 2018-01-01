Fifty Shades Freed opens big to take film franchise past $1 billion

The final Fifty Shades movie has helped tip the franchise over $1 billion at the global box office.

Fifty Shades Freed has opened with an estimated global haul of $136.9 million (GBP99 million), taking the total for the three films, based on author E.L. James' erotic fiction books, to $1.08 billion.

The movie, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, stormed to the top of the North American box office with $38.6 million (GBP27.9 million) over the weekend (09-11Feb18).

And the film is set to have a good second week, thanks to Valentine's Day screenings on Wednesday (14Feb18).

Meanwhile, the new adaptation of Beatrix Potter's beloved Peter Rabbit tale enjoyed a big hop at the U.S. box office in it's opening weekend, stunning many experts by debuting at two with a $25 million (GBP18 million) haul, and Clint Eastwood's new film, The 15:17 to Paris, has made it a trio of debuts at the top with an opening of $11.7 million (GBP8.5 million).

Eastwood’s movie is based on the book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, and Alek Skarlatos, about the 2015 terror attack on a Thalys train in France. The film stars Stone, Sadler, and Skarlatos as themselves.

Former number one Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman round out the new top five, which is expected to be obliterated next week following the launch of Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, which has become the most anticipated movie of the year. Experts predict the Ryan Coogler-directed superhero movie will open with a $150 million (GBP108.4 million) weekend.

The new top 10 in North America is completed by Maze Runner: Death Cure at six, Dame Helen Mirren's horror film Winchester at seven, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Den of Thieves.