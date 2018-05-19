Archbishop of Canterbury to marry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

The British royal announced his engagement to the former Suits actress in November (17), a year after they officially confirmed they were dating. It was previously announced that they would get married on Saturday 19 May 2018, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and now representatives for Kensington Palace have issued further details about their big day, including start time and officiant.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement," they wrote on Twitter. "They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th with you:

"The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows."

The Archbishop of Canterbury served as officiant for Prince Harry's brother Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. The Archbishop was Rowan Williams at the time and has since been succeeded by Justin Welby.

Kensington Palace also announced that the newlyweds will undertake a carriage procession through the town of Windsor after the service before returning to the castle.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," they tweeted.

Upon their return, there will be a reception at St. George's Hall for the newly married couple and guests from the congregation, and later in the evening, there will be a reception for just close friends and family.