Spencer Pratt blames Lauren Conrad for holding up The Hills reunion

Spencer Pratt has blamed Lauren Conrad for holding up a possible reunion of The Hills.

Since news broke last year (17) that MTV was reuniting the original Jersey Shore cast for a new reality series, fans of The Hills have been calling for the same.

And in a new interview with People on Friday (09Feb18), Spencer revealed that almost everyone from the popular programme is ready to reunite.

"I am working on The Hills reunion, I've gotten everyone on board except for the amazing L.C.," he said, referring to Lauren.

Developed as a spin-off from high-school show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills ran from 2006 until 2010, and starred famous faces such as Spencer, his now-wife Heidi Montag, Lauren, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Brody Jenner.

But there is still hope for a new take on The Hills, as the 34-year-old said Lauren is more open to revisiting Laguna Beach.

"I think she just would prefer to do a Laguna Beach reunion because she lives in Laguna Beach," he explained. "It is a beautiful place. It makes sense. Maybe we're just going to have to do a Laguna Beach reunion and a Hills same night combo."

While Spencer and Heidi welcomed son Gunner in October (17), Lauren gave birth to Liam, her first child with husband William Tell, in July.