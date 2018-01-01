Kim Kardashian's fury over surrogate's identity leak

Kim Kardashian was devastated when she found out a media outlet had leaked the identity of her secret surrogate.

The 37-year-old sought the help of a surrogate after suffering with health issues throughout her previous two pregnancies, and welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West, Chicago, last month (Jan18).

Though Kim was keen to keep the identity of her surrogate a secret, there was a leak in the media, and on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the TV star revealed her fury when she learned that a media outlet had leaked personal information about the pregnancy to the press.

"Just so you know it's like every detail has come out," she told Kanye over the phone. "And I'm just like so upset. Like, the nationality of the surrogate, how old she is, where she's from, that she's registered a Democrat, she has two kids. They know every last detail about her."

Kim, who is also mother to four-year old North and two-year-old Saint, went on to describe the leak as "invasive and so frustrating" before making an angry call to her lawyer.

"They literally have information about the surrogate that I don't know. That is what weirds me out. I want to make it very clear we will literally sue the s**t out of them," she vented.

Later in the episode, Kim addressed her sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick's relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, and gave the couple her blessing.

"I've started to see pictures of Scott running around New York and whatever makes him happy, I don't judge, I don't care," Kim shrugged. "I think it's a good thing. I just hope that he's making good choices and having fun and nothing's getting crazy."

The episode also saw 24-year-old Scott confess that he's refrained from discussing his new romance out of respect for Kourtney.

"Maybe down the line, but right now, my biggest thing is just being respectful of everybody," he added.