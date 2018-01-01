Get Out and Call Me By Your Name take top Writers Guild Awards honours

Get Out, Call Me By Your Name and The Handmaid’s Tale were awarded top prizes during the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday (11Feb17).

The annual ceremony, which was held in both New York and Los Angeles, honoured the writers behind some of the biggest films over the last 12 months, as well as TV shows.

Jordan Peele took home Best Original Screenplay for his hit Get Out while James Ivory was presented with Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name.

"This was a passion project. It was something that I put my love into, I put my soul into, so getting this from you means so much,” Peele said in his acceptance speech, according to Variety.

When it came to prizes for small screen work, Veep and The Handmaid’s Tale were named Best Series in the Comedy and Drama categories respectively, while The Handmaid's Tale earned a second win for New Series.

The acclaimed miniseries Big Little Lies was named Best Long Form - Adapted, while Better Call Saul and Will & Grace also won prizes in the episodic drama and comedy categories respectively.

Honorary awards were handed out to Tina Fey, Alison Cross, Robert Carlock, James L. Brooks and Dustin Lance Black.

The East Coast awards was hosted by Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin while Patton Oswalt served as emcee for the L.A. event.

The main list of winners for the 2018 Writers Guild Awards are as follows:

Original Screenplay: Get Out

Adapted Screenplay: Call Me by Your Name

Documentary Screenplay: Jane

Drama Series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Comedy Series: Veep

New Series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Long Form - Original: Flint

Long Form - Adapted: Big Little Lies

Animation: Time’s Arrow, BoJack Horseman

Episodic Drama: Chicanery, Better Call Saul

Episodic Comedy: Rosario’s Quinceanera, Will & Grace

Comedy/Variety - Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Comedy/Variety - Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety - Specials: 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Quiz and Audience Participation, Hollywood Game Night

Daytime Drama: General Hospital