Producer Mem Ferda unveils old school werewolf movie Bonehill Road

Indie horror filmmaker / director Todd Sheets joins UK actor / producer Mem Ferda to pay homage to horror classics like ‘An American Werewolf in London’, in presenting us with a new monster flick, done the old school way, BONEHILL ROAD.Bonehill Road, tells the story of a mother, Emily (Eli DeGeer), and daughter Eden (Ana Plumberg), in need of a life change, on the run from a seriously abusive relationship. In their plight they crash into, not one, but a whole pack of Werewolves on an isolated road, deep in the woods. With their car disabled, they desperately seek refuge in a nearby house, only to discover they’ve endangered themselves even more. Will they survive!Director Todd Sheets (Dreaming Purple Neon) commented ‘My goal is to make the classic monster movie of our time!’Producer Mem Ferda (JailBird, London Heist) added ‘We have a very distinctive werewolf movie, with powerhouse performance’s, coupled with strong effects work. Our choice of a grainy look and feel, making the experience all the more classic and harrowing. I’m very proud of it’.Cast : Eli DeGeer, Ana Rojas-Plumberg, Gary Kent, Dilynn F. Harvey, Millie Milan, David E. McMahon and Linnea QuigleyProducers: Mem Ferda (Jailbird, Malevolent), Amanda Payton (Dreaming Purple Neon) Director: Todd SheetsWriter : T odd Sheets

BONEHILL ROAD - TEASER - INDIEGOGO TRAILER from Todd Sheets on Vimeo.