Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer offer fans chance to win a dinner date

Timothee Chalamet is offering fans a once in a lifetime chance to dine with him at a glamorous pre-Oscars bash in a bid to raise money for charity.

The 22-year-old star, who has recently been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards for his starring role in Call Me by Your Name, has partnered with organisation Omaze, to raise funds for charity by offering a fan and a friend the chance to win a trip to Los Angeles and join him and co-star Armie Hammer at a pre-Oscars party.

Dubbed The Call Me by Your Name Experience, the lucky winner will be invited to attend the Sony Pictures Classics private pre-Oscars dinner party with the cast of the movie the night before the star-studded event on 4 March, which will be an opportunity to toast the film's three nominees; Timothee, Luca Guadagnino (director and producer) and James Ivory (screenwriter), take selfies and enjoy an intimate chat with the young star. The movie is also up for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures.

In a promotional video for the fundraising initiative, Armie and Timothee invited fans to sign up and join them for a "couple of drinks".

"I'm Armie Hammer here with my friend and co-star Timothee Chalamet," said Armie.

"And we're teaming up with Omaze to give you a chance to hang with us the night before the Academy Awards," added his co-star.

"It'll be great, we'll have a drink," Armie said before cheekily joking, "We're gonna get s**tfaced."

As well as an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles and four-star hotel accommodation, the winner will also receive a copy of Call Me by Your Name author Andre Aciman’s book signed by its stars, director Luca and screenwriter James.

The pair went on to add that the donations raised by The Call Me by Your Name Experience will support The Trevor Project, an organisation founded to end to end suicide in the LGBTQ community, and Foundation for the AIDS Monument, to create an art project in memory of the AIDS epidemic.

Interested fans can sign up at omaze.com/call me.