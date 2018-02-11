NEWS Fifty Shades Freed climaxes in UK box-office top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Fifty Shades Freed - The finale of the smash-hit trilogy adapted from EL James's bestselling novels about the billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and his now wife, Anastasia (Dakota Johnson). Features Rita Ora both as Christian's sister Mia and as one of the film's vibrant soundtrack artists.



The Greatest Showman - Roll up, roll up for Hugh Jackman's acclaimed incarnation of PT Barnum, who rose from nothing to invent showbusiness via his spectacular circus. Enjoying sustained success in its 7th week of release, this well-liked musical also stars Michelle Williams, Zendaya and Zac Efron.



Coco - Colourful animated hit from Pixar Studios tells of 12 year-old Miguel, whose Mexican family's deep-rooted ban on music doesn't stop him yearning to be a great musician. Captivating for all ages, Coco recently won the Golden Globe for Best Animated film of the last year.



Early Man - Directed by Nick Park, this glorious, prehistoric animated comedy from Bristol-based Aardman features an all-star voice cast including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Timothy Spall.



Darkest Hour - Gary Oldman gives an award-winning performance as Winston Churchill in this account of the early days of World War II, when European countries had not yet decided how to deal with Hitler's advancing armies. Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas are also excellent in Joe Wright's riveting drama.



Maze Runner: The Death Cure - Third and final instalment in the epic Maze Runner saga for young adults, the action-packed Death Cure cast includes Will Poulter, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Aidan Gillen.



Den of Thieves - Cutting-edge thriller about an audacious heist on the Federal Reserve Bank in Los Angeles, starring Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and Pablo Schreiber. Film directorial debut of the screenwriter of London Has Fallen.



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Londoner Martin McDonagh wrote and directed this award-winning dark comedy, starring the highly acclaimed Frances McDormand as a grieving mother who challenges the local police to solve her daughter's murder when, months later, no arrests have been made.



Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - When four teenagers are sucked into a video game, their avatars (personified by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan) embark on a fantastic adventure. Now in its 7th week of release, this is great fun for all!



The Post - Meryl Streep as Kay Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee, publisher and editor respectively of The Washington Post in the 1970s. Steven Spielberg directs this suspenseful drama about a battle between the US government and the press over the publication of government papers kept secret for years.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office



1 Fifty Shades Freed - NEW £6,132,414 £6,132,414

2 The Greatest Showman £1,925,895 £26,106,298

3 Coco £1,213,572 £11,674,613

4 Early Man £1,130,466 £5,306,430

5 Darkest Hour £980,172 £20,655,548

6 Maze Runner: The Death Cure £747,586 £5,472,654

7 Den of Thieves £599,326 £2,248,544

8 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri £592,089 £10,599,221

9 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle £564,716 £36,117,315

10 The Post £471,794 £8,355,969



comScore data up to and including Sunday 11 February 2018 - explore more at launchingfilms.com

