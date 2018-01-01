Seal won't face charges over sexual battery allegations

British singer Seal can breathe a sigh of relief after his sexual battery case was rejected by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Tracey Birdsall, an actress who claimed she befriended the Kiss From A Rose singer while they were Los Angeles neighbours, accused the star of attempting to force himself on her in 2016.

Birdsall, 54, told TMZ in January (18) that he lunged at her in his kitchen when she was visiting to retrieve a borrowed salad spinner. She alleged he attempted to kiss her before belittling her for wearing a tank top and shorts and groping her breasts - after she shouted, "What are you doing?"

The actress claimed she was in shock after his initial advance and agreed with Seal's suggestion to sit next to him on his couch, where the groping allegedly continued, before she got up and left the house.

Seal vehemently denied the allegations, but law enforcement sources told the gossip website they received a report of sexual battery in January and were investigating the alleged incident.

They have now decided not to move forward, citing lack of witnesses. The alleged incident also took place outside the statute of limitations.

Seal waded into the ongoing debate around sexual abuse in January by posting a picture of Oprah Winfrey and Harvey Weinstein on Instagram. In the caption he appeared to question her closeness to the disgraced producer before he was exposed as an alleged predator in the New York Times and New Yorker.

The musician later backtracked on his post, insisting he was referring to Hollywood hypocrisy in general and not singling out Oprah, who gave a stirring speech calling time on harassment and abuse at the Golden Globe Awards last month (Jan18).

Birdsall previously said it was after seeing Seal's comments that she decided to report the alleged incident to the police.