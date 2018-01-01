Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson enjoy date at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash

Rocker Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson joined his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and her new fiance Brad Falchuk as they celebrated Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday on Saturday (10Feb18).

The stars were all guests at Finding Dory comedienne Ellen's Los Angeles party, where they mingled with fellow celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Munn, Bruno Mars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Photos obtained by People.com show Chris and Dakota, who were first romantically linked in October (17), smiling and holding hands as they greeted Drew Barrymore outside the event.

While the Coldplay frontman has remained on good terms with Gwyneth, the mother of his two children, she wasn't the only ex in attendance - actress Jennifer Lawrence is also said to have been at the party.

Chris dated The Hunger Games beauty on and off for about a year after separating from Gwyneth in March, 2014, following 10 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Chris and Dakota weren't the only new couple making a splash at Ellen's birthday bash - funnywoman Amy Schumer used the party to go public with her boyfriend of three months, Chris Fischer.

She shared a photo of the lovebirds kissing on Instagram, and captioned it, "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!"

Ellen, who turned 60 on 26 January (18), has since posted a few of her own snaps from the party on Twitter, revealing she and her celebrity friends were all treated to performances by singers Pink, Melissa Etheridge, and Alessia Cara, while comedienne Tig Notaro also hit the stage.