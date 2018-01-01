Alicia Vikander signs on for The Marsh King's Daughter adaptation

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander is teaming up with her fellow Scandinavian, filmmaker Morten Tyldum, to star in a movie adaptation of bestselling thriller The Marsh King's Daughter.

The Danish Girl Oscar winner will portray Helena Petterier in the suspense drama, about a woman with a seemingly-perfect life who hides her dark past as the daughter of a kidnapper and his teen captive. However, when her convict father, known in the media as The Marsh King, escapes from prison, she is forced to confront her demons and hunt him down to extinguish the threat he poses to her husband and her own young child.

The story is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Karen Dionne.

The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith helped to adapt the novel for the big screen with Elle Smith, while Norwegian director Tyldum, known for his work on The Imitation Game and sci-fi thriller Passengers, will take charge of the project. He will also co-produce, alongside Mark L. Smith, while Vikander will serve as an executive producer on the film.

"The Marsh King's Daughter is one of the most hypnotic thrillers you'll ever experience, much in the vein of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl, and who better than Morten Tyldum to direct this psychologically gripping story into a complex yet riveting tale about captivity and redemption," reads a statement issued to Deadline.com by David Kosse, President of distributor STXinternational.

A release date for The Marsh King's Daughter has yet to be set.