Tiffany Haddish recounts how Beyonce shut down actress flirting with JAY-Z

Actress Tiffany Haddish has recalled how Beyonce acted when she saw an actress touching her husband JAY-Z's chest.

In a preview for TV show UNCENSORED, the Girls Trip star reveals how she was at a party after the rapper's concert and she witnessed Beyonce step in when an unnamed actress touched his chest.

"I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit," she said. "And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z... (The actress) touched JAY-Z's chest and Beyonce came walking up like...'B**chhh!' But, she didn't say that. But her demeanour, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man's chest.'

"So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I'm not gonna say nothing yet."

It’s thought that encounter took place on the same night Tiffany took selfies with Beyonce and JAY-Z, which she posted on social media in December (17). She told Vulture in January that she managed to get the picture with Beyonce, who buries her face in Tiffany's hair in the snap, as the singer was trying to encourage her to have fun when Tiffany nearly came to blows with another guest.

"I'm not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyonce was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I'm gonna end up fighting this b**ch!' She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I'm only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.' She said, 'Okay,' and then she buried her face in my wig,” she shared.

However, the comedienne wasn't so impressed with her hair in the picture. In the original caption, she wrote, "@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... But for real she told me to have fun and I DID!"