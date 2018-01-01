Keira Knightley and Matt Smith to star in spy thriller

Keira Knightley and Matt Smith have signed on to star in real-life spy movie Official Secrets.

The British stars will headline director Gavin Hood's next project, which will be based on Marcia and Thomas Mitchell's 2008 book The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War: Katharine Gun and the Secret Plot to Sanction the Iraq Invasion.

U.K. secret service officer Katharine Gun rose to prominence in 2003 when she leaked top-secret information to the press concerning illegal activities by U.S. officials in their push for the invasion of Iraq. Some of these activities included the U.S. National Security Agency's eavesdropping operation on countries tasked with passing a second United Nations resolution on the invasion of Iraq.

While Knightley will take on the role of Gun, it is yet to be confirmed what part Smith will play.

Regarding the casting, eOne chief content officer Mark Gordon said that he was thrilled to have both actors on board and is looking forward to the shoot kicking off in England next month (Mar18).

"Official Secrets documents an incredibly intense and suspenseful true story, pulling the curtain back on one of the most controversial international incidents in recent history," he said, according to Screen Daily. "Combining Keira and Matt's exceptional talent with Gavin's unrivalled storytelling abilities, we are confident this film will leave a lasting impression with audiences around the world."

Knightley is currently promoting her film Colette, a biographical drama film based on the life of the French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette. She will also appear in upcoming movie Berlin, I Love You and play The Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Meanwhile, Smith has most recently been seen onscreen as Prince Philip on Netflix show The Crown, and will portray cult leader Charles Manson in Mary Harron's movie Charlie Says.