Ashley Jensen's husband's death ruled a suicide

Ashley Jensen's actor husband Terence Beesley's death has been ruled a suicide at an inquest.

Beesley, 60, passed away at the end of November (17), with reports suggesting he had died of unknown causes and was found collapsed at the family home in Somerset, England.

The inquest into his death took place at Avon Coroner's Court, and the court heard Beesley took his life in the afternoon on 30 November and was found in a car in his garage. Paramedics arrived on the scene and tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.03pm that day, the Press Association reported on Tuesday (13Feb18).

The court heard that Beesley's medical cause of death was carbon monoxide toxicity. His general practitioner (GP) Dr. Sam Robinson said in a statement that the actor had "no past medical history of any mental health issues".

In a statement read out in court, the former Ugly Betty actress, who identified herself as Ashley Beesley to responding officers, said that she came home, found her husband, and called the emergency services.

Jensen, who had last contacted to her husband via text and email the afternoon he died, also said, "I was extremely shocked by what happened that night and I will never forget it... Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did."

Coroner Peter Harrowing concluded that the death had been as a result of suicide.

"There is no evidence that I have heard to indicate why Mr Beesley took the act that he did but in any event it is not my function to answer the question why Mr Beesley might have taken that act," he said. "Mr Beesley knew that his wife and young child were not at the house and he would not be disturbed... I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Beesley made a deliberate act."

Jensen, 48, married the War & Peace actor in 2007 and they share an eight-year-old son named Francis.

After Beesley's death was reported, a spokesman for the Extras star said she was "devastated" and asked for privacy at "this extremely sad and difficult time".