Kris Jenner's alleged stalker detained for obstruction of justice

Kris Jenner's alleged stalker has been remanded in custody on suspicion of witness tampering and obstruction of justice.



Christina Elizabeth Bankston was arrested in Oakland, California in August 2016 on 15 counts of hacking and cyberstalking for allegedly breaking into Jenner's iCloud and social media accounts and impersonating her, sending her threatening texts, as well as harassing the TV personality, her assistants and several relatives between March and September 2014.



Bankston appeared at a court hearing on 22 January (18) and she was remanded in custody after it was determined that the "harassment and false accusations (she) directed at her pretrial services officer and his supervisor provided probable cause that she had violated multiple obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and witness harassment statutes," according to court documents obtained by The Blast.



The prosecution claimed the "dangerousness" of her conduct, as well as the charges against her and her past behaviour, made her "a danger to the community and unlikely to comply with future conditions of supervision." She had falsely accused a co-worker of sexual harassment in the past.



Bankston was due to stand trial over the charges relating to Jenner in March. The date was pushed back to allow a doctor to carry out a mental health evaluation to see if she's fit to take the stand.



Prosecutors in the case reportedly stated in court documents that there "is reasonable cause to believe" that Bankston "may be presently suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering her mentally incompetent to the extent that she is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against her or to assist properly in her defence."



Bankston is also accused of hacking into Jenner's daughter Kourtney Kardashian's email account, impersonating her ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner and stealing texts.



She also allegedly hacked into Jenner's social media accounts and wrote disparaging comments, and called the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in 2014, falsely telling them about a suicide attempt at Jenner's home.

