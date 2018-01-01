Minnie Driver drops out as Oxfam Ambassador following sordid sex allegations

Actress Minnie Driver has become the first celebrity to step away from Oxfam International following a sexual misconduct scandal swirling around the human rights charity.

Bosses at the British organisation have been accused of covering up the findings of an inquiry into claims staff paid vulnerable people for sex in 2011 during a Haiti aid mission.

Driver has been involved with the charity for decades and she is now turning her back on the nonprofit in protest.

“I am nothing short of horrified by the allegations against Oxfam International," the Good Will Hunting actress wrote in a statement to UK newspaper The Telegraph. “In no uncertain terms do I plan to continue my support of this organization or its leaders."

However, Minnie plans to continue charity work outside of the umbrella of Oxfam, concluding, "Though it is unfortunate that after 20 years I am no longer able to advocate and defend through this specific framework, social and economic injustice is more globally prevalent than ever. I certainly will not let the abhorrent mistakes of a troubling organization stop me or anyone else from working with good people in this space to support a population of human beings around the world that needs our help.”

A spokesperson for Oxfam insists bosses are sad to see her go, but are respectful of her decision.

"Her decision to step down as an Oxfam Ambassador saddens us deeply, but we also understand and respect her choice," the spokesman wrote.

Oxfam International is in deep trouble after being hit with the scandal - the organisation has already lost 1,270 members over the weekend (10-11Feb18), with former subscribers calling in to cancel their monthly donations in response to the sex scandal.

Oxfam's corporate sponsors are reviewing their relationship with the company and the charity is also under investigation by the U.K. government's Charity Commission agency. Oxfam bosses could lose £30 million ($42 million) in annual government funding if authorities find evidence of foul play.