Oscar Isaac warped his mind shooting two major films on the same day

Actor Oscar Isaac is still reeling from the "wild" experience of filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Annihilation simultaneously.

The 38-year-old stars opposite Natalie Portman in director Alex Garland's new sci-fi horror film and back when the movie was in production, he had to literally juggle two sets at the same time - on the same lot.

"It was literally the same studio...," Oscar explained to Slash Film. "I would shoot something in the morning and then have a little bit of down time and then switch it up. So that was wild.

"I think I visited (Annihilation), too, still dressed up as (Star Wars character) Poe on the set."

The strange experience of having to balance two characters in such a short time span forced Oscar to approach acting in a brand new way, with the star revealing he had little opportunity to rehearse with his Annihilation co-star Natalie ahead of the scenes they shot together.

"It was pretty wild. It reminded me a little of (Tim Burton's 1985 film) Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, when he’s on the lot and you see all the different actors walking around," Oscar noted. "There was something very classic about it.

"There was very little time, and not a lot of rehearsal time, and Natalie and I didn’t know each other. It happens in movies, obviously - you have to suddenly be very intimate with someone very quickly."

But according to Oscar, the situation worked out in everyone's favour: "I think the fact that she (Portman) was willing to trust me and I was trusting her, and we just went in there and did it and tried to find a real intimacy (ended up being a good thing)," he explained. "Which is always a weird, awkward, strange thing to do suddenly in front of a bunch of people.

"But we found that, and I really enjoyed those scenes with her. She is very focused, but also in those scenes, very emotionally available as well, so I really enjoyed that."

Annihilation, which also stars Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Benedict Wong, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, reaches U.S. theatres on 23 February (18).