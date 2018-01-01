Physicality of Peter Rabbit role left Domhnall Gleeson battered and bruised

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson was left nursing a string of self-inflicted injuries after having to pretend to be beaten up by animals on the set of Peter Rabbit.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star portrays Mr. McGregor's cold-hearted nephew, Thomas, in the new film adaptation of the beloved Beatrix Potter children's books, but acting out live-action scenes opposite invisible animated characters proved to be a little tougher than expected for Gleeson.

One sequence in particular, in which Thomas is thrown across the room and smacked in the face with broomsticks, had the 34-year-old hobbling in pain after overdoing the stunts on camera.

"I injured myself on like, the first day," he said. "I sprained my ankle, and then I did my back and my ribs and stuff, so it just kept spreading up my body. It was like, 'Please leave my head alone!'

"That stuff, the physical thing, I hadn't really done before."

Despite his concerns about pulling off the fight scene, director Will Gluck had nothing but praise for the star.

"It was all done (shot) in little bits but it had to feel like it wasn't," he told CartoonBrew.com. "And the only reason, in addition to the incredible visual effects job they did, that that thing works, in my opinion, is because of Domhnall Gleeson. It looks like he's fighting a rabbit, and it's all him, because it looks like he's getting hit, it looks like he's getting attacked, it looks like he's grabbing someone, it looks like his chin is getting knocked out, and it's a really hard thing to do and he did it amazingly."

Gleeson wasn't the only castmember having a few issues trying to adapt to working with scenes involving computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Rose Byrne, who portrays McGregor's neighbour, Bea, added to breakfast show Today, "I've never done anything animated in that sense, so we were a lot of times acting against something that isn't there, and that's something I have a whole new respect for how challenging that is."

Peter Rabbit also features the voices of Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, and Elizabeth Debicki, with comedian James Corden lending his vocals to the titular character.